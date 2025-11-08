Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka farmers agitation: Decision on sugarcane price evokes mixed reaction amid lack of clarity

Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil’s announcement that the mill owners have decided to pay the farmers Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane was greeted with widespread celebrations.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 01:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 01:39 IST
farmersSugarcane

Follow us on :

Follow Us