<p>Belagavi: The state government’s decision on Friday to fix Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane evoked mixed response. The farmers camping at Gurlapur Cross in Mudalagi taluk, where it all started, saw the decision as victory for their nine-day struggle. But there is no clarity on whether to continue with protest or end it.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the protests turned violent when the farmers learnt that negotiations with sugar mill owners in fixing MSP for sugarcane price failed. The agitating farmers threw stones on the police vehicles at Hattargi in which five cops, including A DySP, sustained injuries. The protesters blocked the national highway in Chikkodi. They forced a complete shutdown of the town. Similar protests were witnessed at Chennamana Kittur and in many parts of Belagavi and Bagalkot districts.</p>.<p>But the mood changed as the evening dragged on. Sugar Minister Shivanand Patil’s announcement that the mill owners have decided to pay the farmers Rs 3,300 per tonne of sugarcane was greeted with widespread celebrations.</p>.Karnataka: Sugarcane farmers defer highway block, set 2-day deadline for govt.<p>The statement by Shashikanth Guruji, the honorary state president of Rajya Raitha Sangha, that the price of sugarcane per tonne was fixed at Rs 3,300, gave way to celebrations at the protest site at Gurlapur Cross.</p>.<p>He told DH, “Factories have agreed to pay Rs 3,250 per tonne while the state government would contribute Rs 50. The farmers would get Rs 3,300 per tonne. The relentless protest by the farmers has yielded the desired results. Hence, following the direction by the state president of Raitha Sangha, we are ending our struggle.” The farmers have withdrawn the protest. We are evicting the tents erected at the protest site and clearing the state highway for traffic, a police officer told DH. </p>.<p>However, there was no clarity among the farmer leaders about the decision taken in the meeting chaired by the chief minister. Even those who led the struggle at Gurlapur Cross, the epicentre of the protests, were in confusion. Raitha Sangha president Choonappa Pujari told reporters that the protesters would take a call only after they receive an official notification on the decision taken in the meeting. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders, not happy with the outcome of the negotiations, have called for Bailhongal bandh on Saturday.</p>.<p>Sidagouda Modagi, Farmer leader: “The developments on Friday were confusing and the agitating farmers are not in a position to take any decision. A delegation of Samyukta Kisan Morcha is visiting Belagavi today (Saturday). The delegation comprising Badagalapura Nagendra Sirimane Nagaraj D H Pujar Gopal Papegowda and Vasanthgowda will review the decision taken by the state government to fix sugarcane price at Rs 3300 per tonne.</p>.<p>Protest takes violent turn at Huttargi </p><p>The sugarcane growers’ agitation took a violent turn at Huttargi in Hukkeri taluk on Friday morning with protesters throwing stones at police vehicles. Eight vehicles were damaged in a stone-pelting incident. </p><p>The agitation turned violent when they learnt that the talks with sugar mill owners had failed. They blocked the highway near Huttargi toll booth. When the police tried to evict farmers from the highway they clashed with the police and threw stones on the vehicles. Four RTC buses and as many private vehicles were damaged while DySP Mahantesh Sajjan PI Javed Mushapuri and three other officers sustained injuries in the incident according to the senior police officials.</p>