Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce calls on D K Shivakumar

Last Updated 14 October 2023, 21:15 IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) members met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday at Kumara Krupa Guest House with various requests.

The KFCC office-bearers requested Shivakumar to provide land for building a Samudaya Bhavana and a cultural centre at Kempegowda Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. They also submitted a formal letter seeking the land for the purpose.

N M Suresh, the newly-elected KFCC president, told DH that Shivakumar promised to get the implementation of long-standing tax exemption for theatre owners done.

“The DyCM responded positively and promised that he will discuss our demands with CM Siddaramaiah and take a decision,” he said.

(Published 14 October 2023, 21:15 IST)
KarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka Film Chamber of Commerce

