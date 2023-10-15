Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce calls on D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) members met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday at Kumara Krupa Guest House with various requests.
The KFCC office-bearers requested Shivakumar to provide land for building a Samudaya Bhavana and a cultural centre at Kempegowda Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar. They also submitted a formal letter seeking the land for the purpose.
N M Suresh, the newly-elected KFCC president, told DH that Shivakumar promised to get the implementation of long-standing tax exemption for theatre owners done.
“The DyCM responded positively and promised that he will discuss our demands with CM Siddaramaiah and take a decision,” he said.