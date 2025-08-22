<p>Bengaluru: After a long and heated debate on the Fire Force (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Legislative Council by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, the legislation was finally passed by the Upper House of the state legislature. Lawmakers, including those from the Congress, used the occasion to voice their disappointment with the lack of efficiency in the Fire and Emergency Services Department. </p>.<p>Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza, wading into the debate soon after the bill was tabled, pointed out that five of the six fire tender vehicles in Mangaluru were out of service. “The Fire and Emergency Services Department’s response during the recent flood and landslides in Mangaluru left much to be desired,” he said. </p>.<p>Echoing similar concerns, BJP MLC D S Arun opined that fire tender vehicles stood parked at stations mostly for their aesthetic appeal. “They are of no use,” he rued.</p>.Karnataka: Opposition walks out of Assembly after Speaker refuses debate on internal quota.<p>Fellow BJP MLC Naveen K S, meanwhile, urged Parameshwara to get a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the Vidhana Soudha from the Fire Department on priority.</p>.<p>The amendment introduced by the government proposes to levy a fire cess, which many lawmakers objected to, in view of the many taxes that the public was already paying.</p>.<p>However, Parameshwara rejected accusations levelled against the lack of efficiency in the Fire and Emergency Services Department. “I don’t accept your statements. Only recently, when a fire broke out at Nagrathpete in Bengaluru, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel worked for 15 hours risking their lives to put out the flames,” the Home Minister said.</p>.<p>The Union Government’s order mandates disposing off fire tender vehicles that are over 15 years old, regardless of their condition. “We appealed to the Centre seeking exemption for vehicles that were in good condition, but we did not receive a positive response,” rued Parameshwara.</p>.<p>Pointing out that fire tender vehicles could not be bought as easily as other automobiles, Parameshwara added, “These vehicles have to undergo many alterations. New vehicles we have ordered will be dispatched to all locations soon. We have also decided to set up a fire station in every taluk <br />headquarters.”</p>.<p>On the demand from members to drop the provision levying a 1% fire cess, Parameshwara said, “There is no question of increasing the tax burden on citizens. We have introduced this provision only after the Indian Audit and Accounts Department raised an objection.”</p>