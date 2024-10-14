Karnataka fruit basket gets an exotic flavour

<p>Hubballi: From the hairy rambutan to the scaly dragon fruit, exotic fruits are increasingly popping up in local markets. And there is a reason for this.</p>.<p>The cultivation of exotic fruits has taken off in Karnataka, helping the country reduce its dependence on foreign markets for the import of dragon fruit, avocado, rambutan, mangosteen.</p>.<p>Office bearers of the Karnataka Exotic-Fruits Farmers’ Association (KEFA) claim that the import of exotic fruits has drastically decreased, from nearly 50,000 MT a year to around 10,000 MT to Karnataka.</p>.<p>The Horticulture Department acknowledges that consumption of locally grown exotic fruits is increasing.</p>.<p>Karnataka cultivates nearly 64 types of exotic fruits (a majority of them on an experimental basis), of which dragon fruit, avocado, rambutan, mangosteen and litchi are most sought-after.</p>.<p>The department records the cultivation area of only three exotic fruits—litchi, dragon fruit and avocado—and the data shows that in the last three years, their coverage has grown by 200 ha a year. With its origins in south Mexico, dragon fruit is being cultivated in almost all the districts on nearly 431 ha, a growth of 207 ha from last year. Similarly, avocado is being cultivated on 199 ha of land.</p>.<p>The state produced 4,501 MT of dragon fruit in 2022-23, earning farmers Rs 43.68 crore, while avocado farmers produced 1,887 MT and earned Rs 19 crore the same year.</p>.<p>Only litchi is losing ground in the state, as the fruit doesn’t have the favourable climatic conditions to grow.</p>.<p>The bizarre-looking dragon fruit and avocado are giving pomegranate, sapota, mango, onion, tomatoes and other native crops tough competition.</p>.<p>“There is nothing wrong with tropical exotic fruits getting into the Karnataka horticulture sector. Farmers are shifting to exotic fruits as the local fruits are vulnerable to pest attacks and climate vagaries,” says S V Hittalmani, former additional director (fruits), Horticulture Department.</p>.<p>He said central Karnataka and agro-zones with red soil are ideal for tropical exotic fruits, which require minimum water and maintenance at present. Exotic fruits are also fetching higher returns to farmers, he added.</p>.<p>While farmers are getting higher prices, there is also risk of fluctuating markets.</p>.<p>“There is a lot of distress sales among exotic fruit farmers as they lack information and technology to enhance the longevity of fruits. This is resulting in market price fluctuation,” says Bhanuprakash, a dragon fruit grower from Tumakuru.</p>.<p>Arun S, an office bearer of KEFA, says over 1,500 farmers are growing exotic fruits on nearly 2,500 acres of land in Karnataka. There is a substantial increase in the production of these fruits, which has reduced our import costs.</p>.<p>“We are making efforts to create awareness among consumers regarding the nutritional value of these fruits and also urging them to consume locally grown exotic fruits over imported ones to help local farmers,” he says.</p>.<p>Kantesh B Dundi, Additional Director of Horticulture (Fruits), says the department is encouraging farmers to take up exotic fruit cultivation as a secondary crop to increase their income.</p>.<p>Highlights - Karnataka cultivates nearly 64 types of exotic fruits, of which dragon fruit, avocado, rambutan, mangosteen and litchi are most sought after \nKarnataka Exotic-Fruits Farmers’ Association claims that import of exotic fruits has drastically decreased, from nearly 50,000 MT a year to around 10,000 MT to Karnataka\nHorticulture Department says that consumption of locally grown exotic fruits is increasing\nAs per the dept, cultivation area of three exotic fruits—litchi, dragon fruit and avocado—has grown by 200 ha a year </p>.<p>Quote - There is nothing wrong with tropical exotic fruits getting into the Karnataka horticulture sector. Farmers are shifting to exotic fruits as the local fruits are vulnerable to pest attacks and climate vagaries - S V Hittalmani former additional director (fruits) Horticulture Department</p>