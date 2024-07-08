Karnataka: Gang of seven held for honey-trapping men

Kushalnagar: Town Police arrested seven persons who were blackmailing people by wooing them into massage centre.

All the arrested are the natives of Hassan and were operating from Bengaluru, the police said.

Manjunath (29), C S Sandeep Kumar (25), C B Rakesh (24), K Jayalakshmi (29), S Sahana (19), Pallavi (30) and Abhishek (24) are the arrested.

The accused had created a mobile phone application link through which they would woo men for massage. When the men contacted the phone number, they would be asked to transfer money to a particular account and would further be asked to come to a hotel in Kushalnagar.