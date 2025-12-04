<p>Mangaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he did not discuss politics with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal.</p>.<p>To a question on Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visiting Delhi, he said, “I will go to Delhi if called by the high command.”</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the chief minister met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal at the Mangalore University guest house and held discussions.</p>.Siddaramaiah's meeting with state MPs, Oppn leaders postponed, says deputy CM DK Shivakumar.<p><strong>Slogans in support of DKS, Siddaramaiah</strong></p>.<p>There was high drama when Congress workers, who had gathered at the Mangaluru International Airport on Wednesday to welcome Venugopal, raised slogans in support of Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Venugopal arrived in the city to take part in the centenary celebrations of the dialogue between Mahatma Gandhi and Narayana Guru, organised by Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala and in collaboration with the Mangalore University Sri Narayana Guru Study Chair at the Mangalore University campus in Konaje.</p>.<p>KPCC general secretary Mithun Rai, along with party workers, had assembled at the airport to receive him.</p>.<p>As soon as Venugopal came out of the airport, the Congress workers raised slogans in favour of Shivakumar.</p>.<p>Congress leaders, including MLC Ivan D’Souza, showed their support for Siddaramaiah by raising slogans in his favour.</p>.<p>Speaking to mediapersons, Mithun Rai said, “As a part of protocol, we raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and then KPCC president D K Shivakumar. It was Shivakumar who gave strength to booth-level workers.”</p>.<p>“On my personal front, I pray to God to ensure that my political guru D K Shivakumar becomes the chief minister at the earliest. But we all abide by the party high command’s decision. We don’t have factions in the party. Siddaramaiah is a tall leader in the party who is known for his leadership.”</p>