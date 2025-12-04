Menu
No politics in talks with K C Venugopal: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Earlier in the day, the chief minister met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal at the Mangalore University guest house and held discussions.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 22:33 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 22:33 IST
