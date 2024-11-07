Karnataka government employees banned from smoking in public offices

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued a circular banning its employees from smoking and using other tobacco products inside public offices and their premises. </p><p>In a circular, the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has warned employees of disciplinary action if they are found smoking or consuming gutka, pan masala and weed (hogesoppu) inside and around government offices.</p>.Karnataka: Inquiry initiated against former Tahsildar over illegal land allotment.<p>The DPAR pointed out that smoking and consuming tobacco products in public places is completely banned under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003. </p><p>"It has come to the notice of the government that tobacco products are being consumed in public offices and their premises despite statutory warnings," the circular stated.</p><p>"In the interest of employees' health and to safeguard the public and other government staff from passive smoking, the use of tobacco products and smoking by any government employee is completely prohibited in a public office and its premises. Warning boards must be put up in appropriate locations," the circular stated.</p>