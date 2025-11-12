<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave per month to all working women aged 18-52, working in permanent, contractual and outsourced jobs.</p><p>The state Cabinet had last month cleared the Menstrual Leave Policy.</p><p>"The concerned employers are directed to provide the facility of 12 days paid leave per annum -- one day per month -- during their menstrual cycle to all permanent/contract/outsourced female employees, between the age group of 18 to 52 years," the government order said.</p>.Karnataka High Court lifts stay on Dharmasthala case, asks SIT to ensure activists are not harassed.<p>"It is applicable to women working in all industries and establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; Plantation Workers Act, 1951; Beedi and Cigar Workers (Conditions of Employment) Act, 1966; and Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961, with the good intention of enhancing their health, efficiency and performance and enhancing their mental well-being," it said.</p><p>As per the order, the women employees have to use the menstrual leave in that very month and cannot "carry over" it to the next month.</p><p>It also clarifies that the women employee need not submit any medical certificate to avail a day's menstrual leave every month.</p>