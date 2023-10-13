Karnataka Govt setting up skill centres to make engineering students industry-ready, says Priyank Kharge

The state government is setting up regional skill centres to make engineering and technical students more employable, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.
Briefing reporters after his visit to the US where he held talks with several companies, Priyank said skill development holds the key to woo investments.
“Be it Microsoft, Google or Apple, their first question is, can you (government) supply people who are employable? We told them (companies) very clearly that they can’t find the kind of agile human resource in any other state than Karnataka,” Priyank said.
The state government is tying up with AMD to train engineers based on the syllabus provided by the company to meet their requirements for human resources, Priyank said. He added that AMD will hire 800 engineers in India.
Priyank said the government has already set up a Skills Advisory Committee. “We’re establishing regional skill centres. Students at local engineering colleges, polytechnics, ITIs will be made more employable through skilling,” he said. The minister said Karnataka is ranked 18th in terms of innovation. The government wants the state to be in the top 10.