Karnataka govt to give financial aid of Rs 5,000 to Vaishno Devi pilgrims

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government decided Wednesday to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to every pilgrim from the state visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine located in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. </p><p>The decision was taken at the Rajya Dharmika Parishat meeting chaired by Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy. </p><p>The Parishat also decided to construct a Dharmika Soudha near the Multistory Building in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 10 crore.</p>.Congress' economic model brought Karnataka to brink of bankruptcy, alleges Tejasvi Surya.<p>According to Reddy's office, the Parishat decided to take up rejuvenation of the 120-year-old Maharaja's Sanskrit College in Mysuru. It was further resolved to carry out a survey of assets belonging to state-run Hindu temples and remove any encroachments. </p><p>All major state-run temples will have signage on their premises detailing various Muzrai initiatives and a declaration that cash donations will not be used only for those shrines, the Parishat decided. <em>DH</em> had reported this on Tuesday. </p><p>These decisions come at a time when the Opposition BJP has launched a shrill campaign against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, accusing it of "minority appeasement" over the Waqf land controversy and its now-rescinded plan to provide reservation in contracts to Muslims. </p><p>Karnataka already provides Rs 5,000 each to 30,000 pilgrims from the state visiting Kashi.</p><p>Under the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav scheme, the state government bears Rs 10,000 out of Rs 25,000 for a 6-day South India pilgrimage circuit covering Rameshwaram, Kanyakumari, Madurai and Thiruvananthapuram. For the 9-day Kashi-Gaya circuit that spans Kashi, Gaya, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, the state government pays Rs 17,500 out of Rs 32,500. </p>