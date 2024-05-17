Karnataka govt to probe factors for repeated attacks on young women: Home Minister G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: With opposition BJP targeting the Congress government in Karnataka alleging deterioration of law and order situation, following the murder of a young woman in Hubballi, Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said he was reviewing lapses on part of the police and other factors that may have led to such repeated incidents.

Twenty-year-old Anjali Ambiger was allegedly murdered by a 22-year-old Girish Sawanth in Hubballi on Wednesday after she allegedly rejected his marriage proposal, close on the heels of the student Neha Hiremath killing at her college campus in the same city on April 18.

"I'm reviewing to find if there are any lapses on part of the officials or if there are any other factors or reasons. As repeatedly such incidents are taking place, we need to find what is the factor," Parameshwara told reporters here.

The Minister said he is sending an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to Hubballi to look into the incident and submit a report and, if possible, he will also be visiting there.