<p>Bengaluru: Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he had been made party in a writ petition in the Supreme Court regarding BMIC (NICE road) project.</p>.<p>He told a news conference, "Along with me, the government and a few farmers have been added. I don't know what the government will do in this case".</p>.<p>He expressed unhappiness for making him a party and said, "At this age, I have been forced to fight a case by paying to the advocate".</p>.<p>On the pact between NICE (Nanda Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) and the government, Gowda said Siddaramaiah was the finance minister when the agreement was signed between the government and NICE.</p>.<p>"When I was chief minister, Siddaramaiah was finance minister. The finance department had also given approval for the project. He is well aware about all details of the agreement," he said.</p>.<p>He criticised the government for paying Rs 55 lakh for legal advice in NICE case.</p>.<p>"Despite having advocate general and other legal advisers, the government has appointed another legal adviser for the case," he mentioned.</p>.<p>The former PM said he had written to the CM a year ago about the NICE case and he even got an endorsement to the letter. "As I was advised by legal experts not to speak about NICE project, I was silent all these days," he said.</p>.<p>The case is slated for hearing in the Supreme Court on January 21. </p>