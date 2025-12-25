Menu
Karnataka: H D Deve Gowda made party in BMIC case, says 'forced to fight case at this age'

He told a news conference, 'Along with me, the government and a few farmers have been added. I don’t know what the government will do in this case'.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 22:40 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 22:40 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH D Deve GowdaNICE

