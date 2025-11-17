Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC asks UGC to revisit criteria for KSET results declaration

The court rejected the contention of UGC and KSET that the overall results comply with the requirement of reservation.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 13:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 13:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUGCKarnataka High CourtResultsKSETKSET exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us