Karnataka HC dismisses State Haj Committee plea on its tenure

However, the court said, 'If delay is brooked in conducting such a meeting that does not elongate the tenure of the electee as the Chairman. In other words, the tenure of the Chairman is coterminous with that of his membership and once he ceases to be a member by resignation, removal or expiry of his membership, his Chairmanship also stands determined.' The court also held that the Latin maxim 'expressio unius est exclusio alterius' which means 'the expression of one thing is the exclusion of the other' would also not be applicable in this case.