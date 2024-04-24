Karnataka HC permits hotels to serve free food to voters

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday passed an interim order permitting the members of the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association to serve complimentary food to people who show proof of voting on Friday.
There was a similar initiative during the Assembly elections last year.
Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by the hotels' association.
"There shall be an interim order permitting the petitioner association and its members to distribute complimentary/free food to voters on April 26, 2024, at Bengaluru, subject to the condition that the petitioners shall not violate the model code of conduct," the court said.
The petitioners said that they are not associated with any political party, but are only offering food to those who vote and hence, doesn't tantamount to inducement.
According to the petitioners, they adopted this method only to increase the voting percentage since it is on the lower side across the country, including Bengaluru city. They claimed there were no complaints of violations during food distribution at the time of the Assembly elections last year.
