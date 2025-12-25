Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC quashes land acquisition for NICE Road notified 17 years ago

Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 22:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 December 2025, 22:46 IST
Karnataka NewsNICEKarnataka High Cort

Follow us on :

Follow Us