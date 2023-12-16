Karnataka HC restricts visitors to Belagavi assault victim

In an urgent hearing in the judge's chamber on Saturday, the Chief Justice issued the order after noticing a news report on television that, "The Belagavi incident victim is to be visited by the representatives of National Human Rights Commission as well as by the delegation of a political party.' However, the HC said that 'the order shall not prevent the family members of the victim, the official representatives of Statutory Authorities/ Commissions or the Investigating Agencies to visit the victim in a need based manner."

The Court, on December 12, on its own took cognisance of the news of the incident in a village in Hukkeri Taluk in Belagavi District.

While hearing the petition on December 14, the HC had directed the personal presence of the Belagavi Commissioner in the Court on December 18 to file an additional report on the investigation into the incident.

The Court had ordered that the offenders should be arrested immediately.