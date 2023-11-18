Karnataka HC sentences 10 for assaulting SC persons over complaint against upper caste members

Overturning the lower court verdict and refusing the contention of the accused for a lenient view, the HC said, “This Court cannot lose sight of the fact that without any justification, the accused have chosen to enter the 'Harijan' colony and indiscriminately assault the complainant and others for the simple reason that two of them approached the police and complain against accused No.1.”

A complaint had been filed by members of the Scheduled Castes against one D R Sudeep with regard to an incident that took place on the land of one Shivamurthy.