<p>Kalaburagi: The Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court has upheld the death sentence awarded by Vijayapura 3rd additional district and sessions court to the two convicts in the 2017 honour killing case in Gundakanal village of Muddebihal taluk. </p>.<p>Banu Begum Attar had Sayabanna Konnur, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe. This angered Banu Begum’s family. The couple had returned to the village after staying for a few months in Goa. Meanwhile, Banu Begum’s brothers Ibrahim Saab Attar and Akbar Saab Attar set Sayabanna’s house on fire. They also attacked the couple. Ibrahim Saab poured kerosene on his sister, while Akbar Saab set her on fire. </p><p>Banu Begum, who was 9 months pregnant, died of serious burns.</p>.Woman kills minor daughter, dies by suicide in Karnataka's Davangere.<p>The Vijayapura sessions court, which conducted the trial, had awarded capital punishment to both brothers and also sentenced Banu Begum’s mother, three other brothers and two of their relatives to life imprisonment.</p>.<p>The convicts had appealed to the HC challenging the order. The division bench had upheld the death sentence the sessions court. </p>