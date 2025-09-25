Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka health officials uncover prenatal sex determination racket in inter-state decoy operation

The existence of the racket came to light when Asha workers, who were on a routine check of pregnant women in Malavalli, observed that one of the pregnant women was growing weak.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 20:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 20:23 IST
Karnataka NewshealthKarnatakaAndhra PradeshAsha workerspregnanciesSex determination

Follow us on :

Follow Us