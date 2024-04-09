Karnataka High Court becomes first in country to hear submissions from speech & hearing-impaired lawyer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday became the first high court to hear arguments of a speech and hearing impaired advocate through sign language.

The bench presided over by Justice M Nagaprasanna recorded submissions made by advocate Sarah Sunny, who had argued before the Apex Court in October 2023, through a certified sign language interpreter.

“Counsel for the petitioner’s wife, Sarah Sunny, had made elaborate submissions through a sign language interpreter. The submissions made by Sarah Sunny need to be appreciated. The appreciation is placed on record, though it is through the sign language interpreter,” the bench said.