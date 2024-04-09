Karnataka High Court becomes first in country to hear submissions from speech & hearing-impaired lawyer

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday became the first high court to hear arguments of a speech and hearing impaired advocate through sign language.
The bench presided over by Justice M Nagaprasanna recorded submissions made by advocate Sarah Sunny, who had argued before the Apex Court in October 2023, through a certified sign language interpreter.
“Counsel for the petitioner’s wife, Sarah Sunny, had made elaborate submissions through a sign language interpreter. The submissions made by Sarah Sunny need to be appreciated. The appreciation is placed on record, though it is through the sign language interpreter,” the bench said.
Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamat, who was also present during the hearing, said that the high court will go down in history as the first high court to record the submissions of a speech and hearing impaired advocate.
Advocate Sarah was representing the complainant, who had lodged a case under IPC sections 498 (A), 504 and 506, and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act against her husband. The husband had approached the court, seeking quashing of the case and interim order of stay of the lookout circular.
