Karnataka High Court declines to quash Pocso case against IISc prof  

The allegation is that the assistant professor, during the celebration of his daughter’s birthday party, had touched about eight children inappropriately while they were playing a game of dark room.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 20:29 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 20:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtPocso

