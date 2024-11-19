Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka High Court orders enhanced compensation to family of student killed in road crash 

The accident occurred on April 23, 2019, when 19-year-old MS Srihari was riding pillion with one Aravind on Hejjala-Kempadyapanahalli Road near Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 02:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 02:58 IST
KarnatakaAccidentKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us