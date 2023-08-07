Karnataka: Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy urges for probe amid bribe allegations

Agriculture and Mandya district incharge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that he has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to conduct a probe and seek a report from the Chief Secretary, on the alleged bribe for transfer in the agriculture department.
Reacting to the allegations and a complaint lodged to the Governor over the issue, Chaluvarayaswamy said, as a section of the media had published reports on the alleged bribe for transfer, he has urged the CM to order for a probe to know the truth.
“The reports claiming that the complaint has been lodged by the officials are far from truth. It is a conspiracy to lodge a complaint to the Governor projecting it to be from the officials. Vested interests are involved in such acts to bring disrepute to the people-friendly government. This is a desperate act by them to defame the government. This has been already clarified”, Chaluvarayaswamy said.
It may be mentioned G Pradeep, Special Secretary to the Karnataka Governor had written to the Chief secretary of the Karnataka government, urging to take suitable action on the complaint lodged by seven assistant directors of the Agriculture department against Chaluvarayaswamy. They alleged that he has been demanding Rs 8 to 10 lakh for transfer within the department. This has been widely circulated on social media.
The Joint director of the Agriculture Department has already held a virtual meet with the assistant director and it is learnt that no such letter has been written. Primary investigation shows that it might be a fake letter. The Superintendent of Police has been directed to conduct a probe, Chaluvarayaswamy said.
Agriculture Joint Director V S Ashok has also clarified that no such letter has been written against Chaluvarayaswamy. Also, no letter has gone to the Governor’s office from the district, he added.