<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka slammed the ruling Congress on Wednesday for pending Gruha Lakshmi scheme dues, adding that he would write to the Finance Department on it. </p>.<p>Addressing a news conference, Ashoka explained that the dues for February and March, for which funds were allotted in the previous Budget, hadn’t been paid yet.</p>.<p>“You talk of vote chori for days together, what about the chori (theft) of Rs 5,000 crore Gruha Lakshmi funds? If it’s not theft, why do you (Women and Child Development Minister) apologise? I will write to the Finance Department seeking information on where these funds went and under what Budget it will be paid.”</p>.Karnataka power tussle: H D Deve Gowda likens Congress leadership clash to ‘street circus’.<p>Accusing the state government of “cheating” 1.26 crore beneficiaries, the LoP said it was a “major scandal” and that the BJP will fight it out till the beneficiaries get the funds.</p>.<p>Noting that they had “authentic” details of around 8-10 districts, Ashoka said the minister’s office had “threatened” departments to not provide details to BJP. He also attacked the Congress for “hurriedly” passing the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, during the just-concluded Winter Session of the Legislature. </p>.<p>“This is a party (Congress) that introduced the Emergency in the country and jailed opposition, media and judges. Because of this Bill, no one can write cartoons and the media cannot expose scandals. This Bill has been brought to target and jail the opposition.”</p>.<p>He said the BJP would speak to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot after he returns to Bengaluru and urge him not to sign the Bill. </p>.<p>Taking a dig at the power struggle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, Ashoka said: “(Mallikarjun) Kharge has said that they should resolve their problem. That means even the Central leadership has realised that your infighting is endless...”</p>.<p>He said the BJP could not discuss issues such as the ‘diversion’ of the funds under Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan Tribal Sub Plan (SCSP/TSP) Act for guarantees, issues of ration card and so on due to the paucity of time in the session.</p>.<p>Stating that 206 elephants had died in the last two-and-a-half years of Congress rule, Ashoka said: “This is the highest in the country. This means there have been more deaths after Siddaramaiah came than during Veerappan’s time. That means Veerappan, who killed 500 elephants in 25 years, is better.”</p>