Karnataka: MUDA to file case, initate against erring officials, says Congress MLA K Harish Gowda

After the MUDA meeting in Mysuru on Thursday, Congress MLA K Harish Gowda said that all members opined that the MUDA should be cleansed and agreed to the suggestion.
T R Sathish Kumar
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 12:52 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 12:52 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressmuda

