Karnataka: MUDA to file case, initate against erring officials, says Congress MLA K Harish Gowda

<p>Mysuru: Congress MLA K Harish Gowda said on Thursday that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to file case against erring officials and initiate action against them.</p><p>The ruling party MLA from Mysuru city said that all MUDA members consented to the suggestion of filing cases and initiating action against the officials who did not record the discussions on illegal allotment of sites as compensation on 50:50 basis, in the earlier meeting.</p><p>After the MUDA meeting in Mysuru on Thursday, Gowda said that all members opined that the MUDA should be cleansed and agreed to the suggestion.</p>.MUDA decides to withdraw 50:50 sites once probe is completed.<p>Citing that the MUDA has unanimously decided to withdraw the sites allotted under 50:50 scheme once the probe by the P N Desai one-man judicial commission is completed, Gowda said that sites have been allotted under the aforementioned scheme since 2020.</p><p>“In some cases, even those who had received monetary compensation for acquisition of their lands, have been given sites on 50:50 basis. I had spoken on the issue with documents in the last meeting in January. A discussion was held on the issue. But, the officials have not recorded the proceedings. Thus, I suggested action against such erring officials,” Gowda said.</p><p>“Thus, it has been decided to file cases and appeal to the state government, to initiate action against them,” Gowda added.</p>