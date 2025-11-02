<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is planning to set up a permanent State Water Commission (SWC), whose tasks will include preparing a water security roadmap for the next 50 years. </p><p>Shivakumar, who is the water resources minister, has proposed the SWC on the lines of the Central Water Commission (CWC). </p><p>Comprising experts, the SWC will not be confined to irrigation. </p><p>Under Shivakumar’s proposal, the SWC will carry out a comprehensive analysis of the state’s water requirement - for drinking, irrigation, industries and other purposes. It will be required to submit reports on the what the government should do to ensure water availability in cities, including Bengaluru, for the next 50 years. </p>.Encroached forest land at Karnataka's Arasinamakki cleared.<p>The SWC will be required to review the irrigation pattern in the state and suggest measures towards water economy by using modern technologies. </p><p>Countries like Israel and Australia have piqued Shivakumar’s interest in terms of water usage and micro irrigation techniques. Shivakumar wants the SWC to send teams to such countries and submit reports on what the state can emulate. </p><p>Climate crisis will be another area in which the SWC will work. Shivakumar said the proposed SWC will study weather patterns and suggest ways to increase capacity at dams and reservoirs to hold excess rainfall. </p><p>The SWC will also come up with immediate measures that the government should take during drought. Recommending new irrigation projects, development of water bodies and improving natural water resources will come under the SWC’s purview. </p><p><strong>DKS’ book launch</strong> </p><p>Neerina Hejje, a monograph on the state’s irrigation sector penned by Shivakumar, is set for launch on November 5. </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release his deputy’s book at Vidhana Soudha. </p><p>The book is “a profound and insightful work detailing the history, challenges and future of water management in the state”. </p><p>Former water resources ministers Basavaraj Bommai, MB Patil and HK Patil have been invited for Shivakumar’s book launch. </p>