Karnataka outperforming national economy, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka’s GSDP growth in FY 2023-24 stood at 10.2 per cent, far exceeding the national average growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the CMO said.
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:27 IST

Comments
Published 21 October 2024, 15:27 IST
