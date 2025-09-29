Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka relaxes government job age limit by 3 years till 2027

One-time relaxation aims to offset nine-month recruitment freeze; over 2.8 lakh vacancies await filling.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 15:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 15:45 IST
Karnataka NewsAgegovernment jobs

Follow us on :

Follow Us