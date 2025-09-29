<p>Bengaluru: In a major relief for job aspirants, Karnataka has announced a three-year relaxation in the age limit for all candidates applying for government jobs until December 31, 2027, as a one-time measure.</p><p>The relaxation will apply across all categories — SC, ST, OBC and general merit — for civil service jobs filled through direct recruitment, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).</p><p>For instance, if the maximum age to apply for a post is 30 years, candidates up to 33 years will now be eligible.</p><p>Currently, there are 2.84 lakh vacancies in government departments out of 7.75 lakh sanctioned posts. Recruitment had been on hold for nine months, between November 2024 and August 2025, due to a freeze imposed while finalising internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs).</p>.Bengaluru: Traffic curbs on Sarjapur Road for two months.<p>The freeze was lifted after the government fixed internal reservation as follows: Group A (SC Left/Madigas) 6%, Group B (SC Right/Holeya) 6%, and Group C (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and other ‘most backward’ communities) 5%.</p><p>To compensate for the recruitment delay, the government initially considered a two-year relaxation in the age limit.</p><p>“Subsequently, several elected representatives and organisations submitted petitions seeking a five-year relaxation. After examining the petitions, the government has decided on a three-year relaxation as a one-time measure,” the DPAR stated.</p>