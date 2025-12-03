<p>The Raj Bhavan in Karnataka has been officially renamed as 'Lok Bhavan, Karnataka' as part of a nationwide initiative to shed colonial-era titles, a notification issued on Wednesday said. </p>.<p>The notification reads, "Therefore, I request you to kindly refer Raj Bhavan Karnataka as Lok Bhavan, Karnataka and also to instruct Heads of all the Departments of State Government to refer the 'Raj Bhavan Karnataka' as 'Lok Bhavan Karnataka' in all future correspondences." </p>.<p>It said the renaming follows the Ministry of Home Affairs' communication in this regard and approval from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.</p><p>States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttarakhand including many have officially issued notifications on the same.</p><p>In related development, the new housing complex of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will also be called 'Seva Teerth', officials earlier said.</p><p>The new complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier known as the 'Executive Enclave' under the Central Vista Redevelopment project.</p>