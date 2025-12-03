Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' following Ministry of Home Affairs' directions

States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttarakhand including many have officially issued notifications on the same.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 09:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 09:47 IST
Karnataka NewsMinistry of Home AffairsRaj Bhavan

Follow us on :

Follow Us