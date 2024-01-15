Karnataka reports 113 new Covid cases

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 113 fresh Covid cases, according to the health department's bulletin on Sunday.
As many as 3,208 tests were conducted, including 2,555 RT PCR tests. The positivity rate stands at 3.52 per cent.
The total number of active Covid cases now stands at 958, with 909 patients under home isolation and 49 patients hospitalised — 29 in government hospitals and 20 in private ones across the state.
Of those hospitalised, 10 patients have been admitted to the ICU, 34 are in the general ward and three are on ventilator support in the ICU.
As many as 114 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.