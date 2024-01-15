JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka reports 113 new Covid cases

The total number of active Covid cases now stands at 958, with 909 patients under home isolation and 49 patients hospitalised — 29 in government hospitals and 20 in private ones across the state.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 21:13 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Karnataka reported 113 fresh Covid cases, according to the health department's bulletin on Sunday.

As many as 3,208 tests were conducted, including 2,555 RT PCR tests. The positivity rate stands at 3.52 per cent. 

The total number of active Covid cases now stands at 958, with 909 patients under home isolation and 49 patients hospitalised — 29 in government hospitals and 20 in private ones across the state.

Of those hospitalised, 10 patients have been admitted to the ICU, 34 are in the general ward and three are on ventilator support in the ICU. 

As many as 114 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. No new deaths were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 21:13 IST)
BengaluruCovid-19CoronavirusKarnatakaCovid

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT