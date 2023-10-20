Karnataka reports 8,600 dengue cases in just 3 months

Bengaluru: The state is facing a severe dengue outbreak, with over 8,600 cases reported from July to October. The data reveals that the total number of dengue cases in the state is 11,576 as of 19 October 2023, as per ‘Dengue, Chikungunya & H1N1 - Daily report’ by the Commisionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services.
The outbreak in Karnataka is part of a broader national trend. India has been grappling with escalating dengue cases over the past years, with a total of 2.3 lakh cases reported in 2022. West Bengal reported the highest number of cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan subsequently. In 2022, Karnataka reported 9,889 dengue cases.
However, this year the state has reported 11,576 cases so far. On July 19, 2023, the state had recorded 2,966 cases.
Compared to the same period in October 2022, there has been a sharp and significant rise of 62% in dengue cases.
Bengaluru bears the brunt of the outbreak, reporting 6,093 cases, the highest among all cities in Karnataka. This is followed by Udupi with 609 cases and Mysuru with 549 cases.
D Randeep, Commissioner of Commissionerate Health and Family Welfare said, "All necessary efforts are taken to prevent large-scale dengue transmission, with a special focus on 'source reduction' activities, carried out by health staff & ASHA volunteers this year. These activities are intensified during the main infection transmission season, between May and October."