Karnataka RTCs win five national public transport awards

Bengaluru: Karnataka's four state transport undertaking (STUs) have won five National Public Bus Transport Excellence Awards for 2022-23.
The awards are given by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), which was founded on August 13, 1965, and has 62 Road Transport Corporations as its members. ASRTU works under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) won two awards — for best innovative branding on image-building practices and personnel welfare and productivity.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been awarded for innovative operations of Astra electric buses.
The Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) have been awarded for best road safety practices.
The awards will be presented in Delhi on March 15, a statement said.
(Published 02 March 2024, 21:42 IST)