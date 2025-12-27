<p>Mysuru: A 56 year old staff of Bandipur Tiger Reserve has died due to Tiger attack near Maralahalla anti poaching camp area of Bandipur range, Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district on Saturday. </p><p>Sannahaida, a camp watcher, is the deceased. The incident occurred while he was on patrolling duty. The tiger which was in the bush is said to have attacked his head from behind, said Conservator of Forest, BTR, S Prabhakaran. </p><p>A native of Hunsur taluk, he had settled in Bandipur, he added. </p>.Tiger cubs released into enclosure at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru.<p>The Tiger has not eaten any portion of the body of the deceased, Prabhakaran said.</p><p>Body has been sent to Chamarajanagar district hospital for autopsy. Autopsy will be done on Sunday morning, Prabhakaran said. </p><p>Box: Forest minister condoles</p><p>Minister for Environment, Ecology and Forests Eshwar B Khandre has condoled the death of their staff member and has stated in a press release that they will take necessary measures to give ex-gratia to his family. </p><p>Minister has even called on forest department staff to take adequate precautionary measures and be cautious while carrying out duty including patrolling in forest regions.</p>