Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Staff member of Bandipur Reserve dies in tiger attack

The tiger which was in the bush is said to have attacked his head from behind, said Conservator of Forest, BTR, S Prabhakaran.
Last Updated : 27 December 2025, 19:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 December 2025, 19:07 IST
Karnataka NewsTiger attackbandipur tiger reserve

Follow us on :

Follow Us