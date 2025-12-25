<p>Bengaluru: A student from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> has secured a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), the results of which were announced on Wednesday. He is one among the 12 candidates to top the test.</p>.<p>CAT is a gateway for admissions to the Indian Institute of Managements (IIMs) and other top B-schools in the country. Identity of the top scorers has not been revealed yet. </p>.6,675 single-teacher schools, 188 with zero admissions in Karnataka.<p>Of the top 12 scorers 10 were male and two were female candidates. Among those, three are from engineering stream and 9 from non-engineering stream. </p>.<p>A press release stated that 26 candidates (22 males and four females), have secured 99.99 percentile score. Similarly a total of 26 including one from Karnataka have secured 99.98 percentile. </p>.<p>The CAT-2025 was conducted on November 30, 2025 at 339 exam centres in 170 cities across the nation. Out of the 2.95 lakh registered candidates, 1.10 lakh were females, 1.85 lakh were males, and nine were transgender candidates. </p>.<p>The release further stated that, IIMs will release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes based on the CAT-2025 scores and other criteria specific to each IIM’s Admissions policies. “93 non-IIM institutions will also use CAT-2025 scores this year for admission into their management programmes. The details of non-IIM institutions registered with CAT-2025 can be found on the website.”</p>