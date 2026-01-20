<p>Bengaluru: A day after viral videos purportedly showed DGP K Ramachandra Rao acting in an obscene manner, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>suspended the 1993-batch <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ips">IPS </a>officer. </p><p>The videos purportedly show the 59-year-old hugging and kissing women while in office. He has called the videos "fabricated" and vowed to take legal action. </p><p>Rao, serving as the Director General of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), has been suspended with immediate effect pending a detailed inquiry, according to an official order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).</p>.Karnataka govt takes indent for shoe-socks for 26-27 to avoid delay.<p>The government order stated that videos and news reports widely broadcast on television channels and digital media platforms revealed conduct “unbecoming of a government servant” and in violation of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.</p><p>“The state government, after examining the matter, is prima facie satisfied that it is necessary to place the officer under suspension pending inquiry,” the order said.</p><p>The suspension has been ordered under Rule 3(1)(a) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. During the suspension period, Rao will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules and has been directed not to leave headquarters without prior written permission of the state government.</p>