Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Tarikere tense after pro-Pak slogans raised by miscreants

A case has been registered at Tarikere town police station based on a complaint filed by a pro-Hindu organisation.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 17:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 17:30 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTarikere

Follow us on :

Follow Us