Karnataka: Tarikere tense after pro-Pak slogans raised by miscreants

<p>Tarikere: Situation turned tense in Tarikere after pro-Pak slogans were allegedly raised by miscreants in the town on Wednesday night, on the account of Eid-Milad. However, the situation cooled down after police intervention. </p><p>A video went viral where miscreants were seen raising slogans while carrying out decoration works for the festival in Kodi camp. </p><p>Leaders of Hindu outfits gathered on the venue on Thursday morning and a commotion took place following sloganeering a heated debate between two groups.</p><p>It has been learnt that police took control of the situation. </p><p>A case has been registered at Tarikere town police station based on a complaint filed by a pro-Hindu organisation. A probe is underway, the police said.</p>