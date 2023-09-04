Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka teacher transferred for 'asking' students to go to Pakistan

Sources said the teacher was upset with the noise in the class. In a fit of rage, she scolded the children and asked them to go to Pakistan if they did not want to study.
Last Updated 04 September 2023, 04:22 IST

A teacher at an Urdu Government School has been transferred for allegedly asking students to go to Pakistan for making noise in the classroom.

According to sources in the Education department, the incident occurred on August 30.

The sources also said the teacher was upset with the noise in the class. In a fit of rage, she scolded the children and asked them to go to Pakistan if they did not want to study.

A few children then reported the matter to their parents who took strong objection to it, according to sources.

As the matter reached the higher-ups, they ordered a departmental inquiry against the teacher and transferred her to Hassan, sources said.

(Published 04 September 2023, 04:22 IST)
