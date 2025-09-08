Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka tech minister Priyank Kharge writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, makes fresh bid for EVM audit

Priyank pointed out that he had written to the previous CEC Rajiv Kumar, in December 2024, on allowing "an independent technical audit" of the EVMs "from hardware to software, vote recording to counting".
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 16:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsPriyank KhargeChief Election CommissionerEVMGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us