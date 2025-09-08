Karnataka tech minister Priyank Kharge writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, makes fresh bid for EVM audit
Priyank pointed out that he had written to the previous CEC Rajiv Kumar, in December 2024, on allowing "an independent technical audit" of the EVMs "from hardware to software, vote recording to counting".
I have once again written to the @ECISVEEP, urging them to facilitate a court-monitored technical audit of EVMs along with an ethical hackathon under independent oversight. My proposal, first submitted on December 3, 2024, was aimed at ensuring a transparent evaluation of the… https://t.co/OOP49t67cCpic.twitter.com/957em7UgaT