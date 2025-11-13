<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N S Boseraju has directed officials to prepare a 'Karnataka Quantum Ecosystem Map' on the lines of Switzerland’s globally accepted 'Swissnex Quantum Map'.</p><p>On Wednesday, chairing a meeting with Dr Angela Honegger, CEO & Consul General of Swissnex India, and senior officers of the department of science and technology at Vikasa Soudha, the minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive database of all institutions, startups and industries working in the field of quantum technology in the state.</p><p>The directive follows Boseraju's recent visit to Switzerland, where he participated in the Swissnex Quantum and GSDA conference, and held meetings with leading institutions like ETH Zurich and CERN to explore collaborations in quantum research and innovation. </p><p>"During my visit, I saw the state-of-the-art laboratories there and the excellent research their scientists are conducting in the field of quantum. I dream of establishing a similar ecosystem in Karnataka. A collaboration between the two countries will be very beneficial," the minister told DH. </p>.Deep tech decade: We are creating a solid base of skill sets, says IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.<p>Speaking at the meeting, Dr Angela noted that a similar mapping exercise would serve as a strategic bridge between India and Switzerland in fostering joint research and industrial exchange.</p>.<p>At the meeting, a proposal was discussed to establish a Karnataka–Swissnex joint desk to serve as a collaborative platform for research exchange, startup facilitation and policy alignment between Karnataka and Switzerland.</p>.<p>The meeting was attended by Sadashiva Prabhu (managing director, K-STePS), Prof Arindam Ghosh (Indian Institute of Science) and Rahul Kulshreshtha (head of innovation, Swissnex India).</p>