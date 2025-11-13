Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka to develop Quantum Ecosystem Map inspired by Switzerland’s Swissnex initiative

The directive follows Boseraju's recent visit to Switzerland, where he participated in the Swissnex Quantum and GSDA conference, and held meetings with leading institutions.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 22:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 22:36 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us