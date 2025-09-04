<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government is launching what it says will be India’s first survey of sexual minorities on September 15. </p><p>Simultaneously, the government will carry out a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/survey-of-devadasis-likely-to-begin-next-week-3703980">survey of Devadasi women</a>, which will also start September 15.</p><p>Both surveys will be completed in 45 working days, Women & Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's office said in a statement. </p><p>On Thursday, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> launched posters for both surveys, which will be held under the aegis of the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation. </p>.<p>The survey of sexual minorities will be done by transgender persons. It will be a mobile app-based survey that will be held in all government-run taluk and district hospitals. The survey will be monitored by a district-level committee headed by the deputy commissioner and comprising sexual minorities and representatives from organisations working for their welfare. </p><p>Devadasis will be surveyed in 15 districts - Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga, Ballari and Vijayanagar. The survey will be held at the offices of Child Development Project Officers (CDPO). </p>.Minority couples in Karnataka to get Rs 50,000 marriage aid, Siddaramaiah govt issues order.<p>The government has constituted committees at various levels comprising members from organisations working for former Devadasi women. </p><p>In 1993-94, a survey was conducted in 10 districts, where 22,873 Devadasi women were identified. Later, a re-survey was conducted in 2007-08, where 46,660 Devadasi women were identified. Petitions being submitted by women stating that they were left out of the previous survey will be handled by taluk- and district-level committees. </p><p>The government has opened a dedicated helpline for both surveys: 1800 599 2025.</p>