Karnataka to launch 'India's first ever' survey of sexual minorities, Devadasis from September 15

The survey of sexual minorities will be done by transgender persons. It will be a mobile app-based survey that will be held in all government-run taluk and district hospitals.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 14:52 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 14:52 IST
