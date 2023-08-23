Karnataka to push for distress formula on sharing Cauvery water with TN during rainfall crisis: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka will push for a distress formula on sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu during rainfall crisis, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Wednesday after an all-party meeting where the government sought the support of the Opposition.
The Cauvery dispute will be heard by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on August 25.
"The Cauvery basin received poor rainfall this year. We were supposed to release 86.38 tmcft from June until August end. Owing to rain deficit, we have been able to release only 24.05 tmcft," Siddaramaiah said after the all-party meeting in which top leaders from the BJP and JD(S) took part.
The Tamil Nadu government has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to Karnataka to ensure water release as per prescribed by the Cauvery tribunal and also to make good of the shortfall earlier this monsoon.
"We have asked our lawyers to make a strong case to get Tamil Nadu's petition dismissed and protect the interests of Karnataka," Siddaramaiah said. "Unless there is a formula for water sharing during crisis, this situation will keep repeating once in five-six years whenever there is crisis," he added.
As per a Supreme Court order (February 2018), when the yield in Cauvery basin is less in a distress year, the allocated shares has to be proportionately reduced among Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry.
According to sources in the Water Resources Department, there is no comprehensive formula for water sharing during distress. "We are continuing a system that existed before the Cauvery Water Management Authority was constituted where the present deficit is measured against the last 30 years' average rainfall," an official explained.
However, Karnataka government is of the opinion that such a method is inadequate.
"In good years, we would have released excess water. For instance, in 2022, we released excess water. We want the CWMA to take the carryover water into consideration. That apart, Tamil Nadu also benefits from North East monsoon whereas Karnataka depends only on South West monsoon. We want this to be taken into account," the official added.
It was also decided to take an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project apart from asking the union government to notify the Upper Krishna Project-2 and the Mahadayi project.
"The Mekedatu project will help even Tamil Nadu during distress time. Without any ground they are opposing this project. As for Mahadayi, we have already submitted a detailed project report (DPR). Forest and environment clearances are pending," Siddaramaiah said.
Former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar, HD Kumaraswamy and Basavaraj Bommai were present along with MPs and some farmer leaders.