Karnataka to seek from Centre, same investment incentives given to Gujarat: Minister Priyank Kharge

"I am going to Delhi tomorrow (Wednesday). On the agenda is to meet the Finance Minister and ask her to give us the same incentives they are giving to Gujarat and also we are trying to see if we can have the same GIFT City that they are getting," the Minister said addressing a press conference here.

He also alleged that multinational companies coming to Karnataka were being "forced" to set shop in Gujarat. However, he refused to divulge details, saying it would embarrass the investors.

He alleged Gujarat received preferential treatment and said, "I have been saying this repeatedly. I can give five to six instances. We are silent because it will be embarrassing for the companies. Even Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has spoken about it. It is we who work but they (Gujarat) take away (investors)."