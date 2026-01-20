<p>The Karnataka government has suspended Director-General of Police (DGP) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ramachandra%20Rao">K Ramachandra Rao </a>after multiple videos allegedly showing him in a compromising position with women went viral on social media on Monday.</p><p>The clips allegedly show Rao hugging and kissing women while in uniform during office hours. The women allegedly visited his office on numerous occasions and appeared in different outfits.</p>.<p>The footage purportedly captures Rao interacting closely with them while official work was underway. An audio clip of Rao’s purported “romantic” telephonic conversation with a woman was also shared widely. </p><p>Rao (59), a 1993-batch IPS officer, is the DGP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, and is to retire on superannuation in July. </p>.CM says probe to be initiated after 'sleaze' video involving Ranya Rao's stepfather & K'taka top cop sparks row.<p>Rao, however, has claimed that the video was fabricated. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he claimed that the footage was eight years old and recorded at his office in Belagavi during an earlier posting. He stressed that the video was manipulated and that he was not aware if anyone had attempted to extort money from him by threatening to release it. </p><p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Siddaramaiah%20">Siddaramaiah </a>told reporters at Nandgad village in Belagavi district that the videos had come to his notice and promised disciplinary action after a thorough inquiry. “Whoever has done wrong should face action, he said. </p><p>On March 3, 2025, Rao's stepdaughter and Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai. She remains in jail.</p><p>Following Ranya's arrest, Rao was placed on suspension, which was revoked in August 2025.</p>