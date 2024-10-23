Karnataka tourism dept to explore possibility of allowing shacks, liquor on beaches

<p>Mangaluru: The tourism department is exploring the possibility of considering a proposal on permitting shacks and liquor on beaches in Karnataka on the lines of Goa to promote tourism, which is likely to be included in the new tourism policy, Tourism department Director Rajendra K V said on Wednesday.</p><p>Rajendra responding to query from stakeholders during Connect 2024 emphasised the need to relax a few restrictions on timings and use of liquor on beaches. “We need to bring in a few changes for the beaches to attract tourists like Goa,” he added. </p>.Three drunk tourists arrested for running car over woman after dispute at Raigad homestay.<p>The department is also planning to install more streetlights on beaches in order to enhance safety and help people spend more time in the night. The district officials have been asked to look for government and private lands near beaches to promote tent tourism in state, he added.</p><p><strong>Facilitation centre</strong></p><p>The director said the tourism department will open a facilitation centre soon to expedite CRZ and other clearances for tourism projects. The new tourism policy will have a separate chapter on coastal tourism. </p><p>On the appeal to allow visitors to visit beaches till late night, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P said visitors are allowed to stay in beaches within Mangaluru city till 1 am after the government extended the business hours for restaurants and other licenced business establishments in all city corporation limits across the state. </p><p>"I will find out from the police department on why people are not allowed to visit beaches after 9 pm," he said.</p>