Karnataka tourism dept to explore possibility of allowing shacks, liquor on beaches

'We need to bring in a few changes for the beaches to attract tourists like Goa,' Karnataka Tourism department Director Rajendra K V said on Wednesday.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 16:19 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 16:19 IST
KarnatakaTourismliquor saleBeachesKarnataka TourismDr Rajendra K V

