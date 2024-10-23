Karnataka: Vote counting for MLC bypolls in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to be held on Oct 24

<p>Mangaluru: The district administration has made all arrangements for the counting of votes of the MLC byelections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada (DK)</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> local authorities constituency at St Aloysius PU College in Mangaluru on October 24.</p><p>The counting process will commence from 8 am. Arrangements have been made for counting of ballots in one room. Twelve tables will be used for the counting of ballot papers. Each table will have a counting supervisor, an assistant, and a "D" group staff member. A total of 392 ballot boxes will be distributed, with 33 boxes allocated to each table, said Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P.</p>.MLC by-elections from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi constituencies register 97.91% polling.<p>In the first phase, the total votes will be counted and mixed, followed by the verification of ballot papers in the second phase, and then the counting of first-preferential votes will take place.</p><p>In the election held on October 21, a total of 5906 voters out of 6032 in 392 polling booths in DK and Udupi districts had exercised their franchise.</p><p>There are four candidates in fray — Kishore Kumar (BJP), Raju Poojary (Congress), Anwar Sadat (SDPI) and Dinakar Ullal (Independent). The by-election was held to the seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary of BJP who was elected as Lok Sabha member from the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. </p><p>To facilitate a smooth counting process and to maintain law and order, the DC has passed prohibitory orders within a 500 metre radius of the counting centre from 5 am to 12 midnight on October 24. Public gatherings of more than five people, roaming, processions, or meetings/events in public places have also been prohibited. The area within a 100-metre radius around the counting centre is designated has been designated as a pedestrian zone. During the time when counting will be carried out, no vehicles are allowed entry or to park there. Moreover, carrying mobile phones, cordless phones, or other electronic devices within a 200-meter radius of the vote counting centre has been prohibited.</p>