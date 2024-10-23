Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Vote counting for MLC bypolls in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi to be held on Oct 24

The counting process will commence from 8 am. Arrangements have been made for counting of ballots in one room. Twelve tables will be used for the counting of ballot papers.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 12:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 12:56 IST
Karnataka NewsDakshina KannadaUdupiMLCBypollsvote countingBy-election

Follow us on :

Follow Us