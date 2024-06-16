Karnataka's gig workers’ Bill likely to be tabled in monsoon session

“Argument of the ride-sharing aggregators is that their turnover on paper might appear to be huge but in reality, it is way less than what it is... For instance, Ola or Uber would transfer most of its revenue to drivers on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, they don’t want the cess to calculated on the basis of turnover. Instead, they want it to be calculated on the basis of transactions, so that they can pass it on to customer directly,” the source explained.