KEA surrenders 13k engineering seats to private colleges

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has surrendered over 13,000 professional courses’ seats to private college managements. The authority has published the college-wise list on its website.</p>.<p>“In various branches of engineering, 13,089 seats remain vacant and 569 seats in the Architecture course have not been filled,” the KEA said in the release. Even though 2,208 candidates have been allotted seats in various colleges, they have not yet paid the fees. Out of those, 95 have paid the fees but have not downloaded their admission orders or reported to the colleges. Meanwhile, 45 candidates have only partially paid the fees, KEA executive director Prasanna H explained.</p>