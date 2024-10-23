Home
KEA surrenders 13k engineering seats to private colleges

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has surrendered over 13,000 professional courses’ seats to private college managements. The authority has published the college-wise list on its website.
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 03:28 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 03:28 IST
