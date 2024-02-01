Keregodu flag fiasco: Progressive organisations call for Mandya bandh on February 7

Progressive organisations have called for Mandya bandh on February 7, condemning the vested interests for disturbing peace and harmony, in the pretext of 'Hanuma dhwaja' removal issue, at Keragodu village in Mandya taluk.
Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, M B Nagannagowda of Samana Manaska Vedike said, "There have been efforts to create tension and tarnish the progressive culture in the district, projecting the trivial issues. It has become inevitable to fight against the force that has been creating disharmony. Hence, various organisations under the forum would observe Mandya bandh on February 7."
"The district administration should take strict action against those, who had involved in creating trouble. The miscreants, who had pelted stones on the Kuruba students hostel should be arrested. More than 20 organisations, including Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, CITU and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike will be supporting the bandh," he added.
BJP leaders meeting
BJP leaders held a meeting at Keragodu village in connection with the issue and discuss the future course of action. The meeting was chaired by BJP district unit president Indresh Kumar.
BJP leader Ashok Jayaram said that the protest would continue till the 'Hanuma dhwaja' is hoisted again at the 108-ft flag pole in Keragodu village. "The government has been bringing in police from other districts and deploying in Mandya. The women and children of the village are under fear. However, the fight against the government will continue," he said.
Inquiry
Keragodu police had summoned a 9th standard student and his father to the police station for allegedly tearing the flex banner during the padayatra, on Sunday. They were sent back after inquiry. Hearing this, the BJP leaders visited their house to instill confidence.
They also visited the houses of those, injured during the Padayatra on Sunday.