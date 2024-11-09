Khata change triggers tension among Davangere residents

<p>Davanagere: Allegations have emerged regarding the registration of 4 acres and 13 guntas of land in Prince Jayachamarajendra (PJ) Layout under the name of 'Khabrastan Sunni Waqf Institution'. Property owners are worried about this khata change that occurred in 2015.</p><p>This layout, located in the heart of the city, was developed before 1950 by the then local urban body in honor of the Mysore kings. The plots and buildings are in the names of the owners. </p><p>However, the 4 acres and 13 guntas of land bearing the survey number 53 is shown under the Waqf Board name. These records are circulating on social media.</p>.If Vavar raises Waqf claim, Lord Ayyappa will be forced to leave Sabarimala, says Kerala BJP leader.<p>This is an old layout systematically developed in Davanagere city to provide housing facilities to people. Residents, who have been living here for about 80 years, are paying taxes to the municipal corporation. The change in the records about 9 years ago has come to the attention of the residents now.</p><p>The layout includes Akkamahadevi Road, Gundi Mahadevappa's old house, A V Kamalamma College, Chetana Hotel Road, Haralenne Kotra Basappa Circle, and Shriram Mandir, where the Waqf property name appears in the records. It is reported that the Davanagere Tehsildar changed the account on March 10, 2015, following the order of the Assistant Commissioner's court.</p><p>A delegation of BJP leaders has visited the district commissioner's office, requesting a review of the records. They have demanded an investigation into how this change occurred and warned of protests if the district administration does not respond.</p>